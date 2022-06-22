Italian government picks Fastweb, Aruba to set up country's cloud hub

MILAN, June 22 (Reuters) - The Italian government has chosen the offer of Internet operator Fastweb and web hosting provider Aruba to create a cloud-based infrastructure for the country's public administration data.

The infrastructure, called the National Strategic Hub (NSH), is part of the Italian government's strategy to accelerate a digital transformation and guarantee national data security and control.

A rival consortium comprising Leonardo (LDOF.MI), Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI), Italian state lender CDP and software company Sogei now have 15 days to match the Fastweb-Aruba offer, Italy's innovation ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

