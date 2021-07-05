Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Italian watchdog takes aim at delivery firm's gig-worker algorithms

3 minute read

A delivery driver for Glovo cycles in downtown Milan, Italy, May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN, July 5 (Reuters) - Italy's data protection authority on Monday ordered the delivery firm Foodinho, owned by the Spanish start-up Glovo, to change the computer algorithms used to manage staff to avoid any discrimination, after finding breaches of privacy and labour laws.

The move comes as a debate on how to regulate workers' rights in the digitised "gig economy" is unfolding around the world. The European Commission has opened a public consultation on potential EU-wide rules. read more

Trade unions say management algorithms on international platforms are eroding gig workers' wages and rights, just as lockdowns to contain the COVID-19 pandemic have increased demand for casual workers such as delivery drivers.

The watchdog, Garante, said it had ordered Foodinho to pay a 2.6 million euro ($3.1 million) fine after an investigation of its management of its 19,000 riders in Italy, as well as other online delivery platforms.

It said the company had not explained its automatic order management system properly to its workers, and had failed to ensure that the results of automatic processes to evaluate the workers' performance were correct.

Foodinho also failed to provide workers with ways to challenge decisions made using the algorithm, including the exclusion of some riders from taking orders, the authority said.

The watchdog gave Foodinho 150 days to make the required changes, and said Spain's data authority would look into Glovo's international digital platform.

Glovo, which is based in Barcelona and operates its services in Italy through Foodinho, had no immediate comment.

The firm delivers everything from food to household supplies to some 10 million users across 20 countries.

A court in Spain ruled last year that Glovo workers were employees and not freelancers, while the Spanish government is proposing legislation to give unions access to the algorithms that tech companies use to manage their workforces.

And in February, Britain's Supreme Court found that a group of Uber drivers were entitled to worker rights such as the minimum wage. ($1 = 0.8434 euros)

Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 3:18 PM UTCDidi cybersecurity probe blindsides shareholders days after debut

Chinese regulators have gained a reputation for aggressive action, but even hardened investors were shocked by the announcement of a probe into ride-hailing firm Didi (DIDI.N) just two days after its $4.4 billion New York stock market debut.

TechnologyAsia industry group warns privacy law changes may force tech firms to quit Hong Kong
TechnologyDidi says app takedown may hit revenue, other U.S.-listed Chinese firms probed
TechnologyNo contact from Washington over latest ransomware attack, Kremlin says

Russia has not had any contact from the United States over a sophisticated ransomware attack that hit hundreds of American businesses and led to suspicions of Russian gang involvement, the Interfax news agency cited the Kremlin as saying on Monday.

TechnologyFactbox: The challenges facing Amazon's new CEO, Andy Jassy