Italy antitrust starts proceedings to fine Google over restrictive clauses

Google app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

MILAN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust regulator has started proceedings to fine Google (GOOGL.O) for allegedly restrictive clauses in the terms of service consumers have to accept to use Google Drive.

In a filing, the antitrust said the proceedings had to be wrapped up within 120 days.

Google was not immediately available for a comment.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

