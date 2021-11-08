Technology
Italy antitrust starts proceedings to fine Google over restrictive clauses
MILAN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust regulator has started proceedings to fine Google (GOOGL.O) for allegedly restrictive clauses in the terms of service consumers have to accept to use Google Drive.
In a filing, the antitrust said the proceedings had to be wrapped up within 120 days.
Google was not immediately available for a comment.
Reporting by Stephen Jewkes
