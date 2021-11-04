Italy to set quality requirements for streaming services after DAZN problems - sources

ROME, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Italy is preparing new rules aimed at preventing malfunctions in video streaming services following complaints of disruption during live matches of its top soccer league Serie A, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Owned by billionaire Len Blavatnik, streaming app DAZN secured the rights in March to screen Serie A matches live for three seasons with a 2.5 billion euro ($2.89 billion) bid, under a technical and distribution partnership with Italy's biggest phone group Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI).

However, viewers this season have complained about blockages and poor quality of the streaming during matches, and at least three major outages have occurred. read more

A decree expected to be approved by the government later on Thursday will set new requirements in terms of service quality during the transmission of special events including soccer matches, the sources said.

Italy's communications watchdog (AGCOM) and the industry ministry will detail the new rules at a later stage, the sources said.

DAZN said it was ready to cooperate with Italian authorities.

($1 = 0.8659 euros)

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, additional reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Gavin Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.