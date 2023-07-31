Italy's antitrust accepts Google's proposals to end data portability case

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Italy's competition watchdog said on Monday it had accepted measures proposed by Google (GOOGL.O) to end a probe over the tech giant's alleged abuse of its dominance position in the data portability market.

The Italian watchdog had opened the investigation last year following a complaint of an Italian start-up company.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing Federico Maccioni

