Italy's antitrust accepts Google's proposals to end data portability case

Logo of Google is seen at VivaTech fair in Paris
The logo of Google is seen at the high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech,in Paris, France May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Italy's competition watchdog said on Monday it had accepted measures proposed by Google (GOOGL.O) to end a probe over the tech giant's alleged abuse of its dominance position in the data portability market.

The Italian watchdog had opened the investigation last year following a complaint of an Italian start-up company.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing Federico Maccioni

