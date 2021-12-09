Technology
Italy's antitrust fines Amazon 1.13 bln euros for alleged abuse of market dominance
1 minute read
MILAN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust has fined Amazon 1.13 billion euros ($1.28 billion) for alleged abuse of market dominance, the regulator said on Thursday.
In a statement the watchdog said Amazon had harmed competing operators in the e-commerce logistics service.
Amazon had no immediate comment.
($1 = 0.8832 euros)
Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Elvira Pollina, editing by Agnieszka Flak
