Italy's antitrust fines Amazon 1.13 bln euros for alleged abuse of market dominance

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, October 6, 2021 REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

MILAN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust has fined Amazon 1.13 billion euros ($1.28 billion) for alleged abuse of market dominance, the regulator said on Thursday.

In a statement the watchdog said Amazon had harmed competing operators in the e-commerce logistics service.

Amazon had no immediate comment.

($1 = 0.8832 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Elvira Pollina, editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.