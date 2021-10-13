Skip to main content

Technology

Italy's cloud market to grow by 16% this year - study

1 minute read

MILAN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Italian market for cloud services is set to grow by 16% in 2021 as companies and the public administration strive to build on a digital acceleration brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, an academic study showed.

Research by the Cloud Transformation hub run by Milan's Politecnico University forecast Italian businesses and government agencies would spend 3.84 billion euro this year for cloud-related projects.

The Italian government has earmarked around 1.9 billion euros to promote the online migration of public administration data and services over the next five years under a plan financed through European Union funds to help the economy recover from the pandemic-driven slump.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 12:26 PM UTC

Apple warns of cybercrime risks if EU forces it to allow others' software

Apple on Wednesday ramped up its criticism of EU draft rules that would force it to allow users to install software from outside its App Store, citing the risks posed by cybercriminals and malware.

Technology
U.S. becomes largest bitcoin mining centre following China ban
Technology
Irish regulator proposes 36 mln euro Facebook privacy fine -document
Technology
Europe's carmakers face raw material bottleneck for EV batteries
Technology
Apple likely to cut iPhone 13 production due to chip crunch -Bloomberg News