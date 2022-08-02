Italy's communication authority fines Google over gambling advertising

A Google sign is seen during the WAIC (World Artificial Intelligence Conference) in Shanghai, China, September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Italy's communication authority said on Tuesday it had fined tech giant Google, owned by parent company Alphabet (GOOGL.O), 750,000 euros ($766,350) for allegedly breaching a ban on gambling advertising on its YouTube video platform.

Italy's AGCOM said in a statement that it had also fined TOP ADS, the creator of the advertisement content, 700,000 euros.

Google had no immediate comment.

($1 = 0.9787 euros)

Reporting by Federico Maccioni and Elvira Pollina, editing Agnieszka Flak

