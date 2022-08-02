1 minute read
Italy's communication authority fines Google over gambling advertising
MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Italy's communication authority said on Tuesday it had fined tech giant Google, owned by parent company Alphabet (GOOGL.O), 750,000 euros ($766,350) for allegedly breaching a ban on gambling advertising on its YouTube video platform.
Italy's AGCOM said in a statement that it had also fined TOP ADS, the creator of the advertisement content, 700,000 euros.
Google had no immediate comment.
($1 = 0.9787 euros)
