Italy's Industry Ministry reports 'heavy' cyberattack

Man holds laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture
A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

MILAN, May 26 (Reuters) - The Italian Industry Ministry's web portal and applications were hit by a "heavy cyberattack" on Friday and were out of order, it said.

Technicians were working to "mitigate the consequences" of the attack, it wrote in a statement, adding that initial checks showed no evidence of data theft.

It was too early to predict when activities would be back to normal, it said.

The attack began in the early morning.

The ministry said it was in close contact with the National Cybersecurity Agency to reduce inconvenience for citizens and businesses.

Reporting by Alessia Pé, editing Gianluca Semeraro and Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next