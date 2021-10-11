Italy's SECO aims for new acquisitions next year, looks at cybersecurity

MILAN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Italian SECO (IOT.MI) aims to make new acquisitions in 2022, the high tech group's Chief Executive Massimo Mauri said on Monday.

"We are looking at the cybersecurity sector, especially in the United States. It can be very complementary to our solutions," Mauri told Reuters in a phone interview.

Earlier on Monday SECO said it had entered a binding agreement to buy all of German Internet of Things (IoT) solutions producer Garz & Fricke for 180 million euros ($208.37 million).

($1 = 0.8639 euros)

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Cristina Carlevaro

