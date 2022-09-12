Italy's SECO sees double digit revenue growth next year - CEO

MILAN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Italian high-tech company SECO (IOT.MI) expects its revenue to grow in "double digits" next year as it is also benefitting from Western companies shifting their supply chain to Europe in the face of geopolitical tensions, CEO Massimo Mauri said on Monday.

SECO, which specialises in the development of 'Internet of things' systems connecting devices like cars and medical devices to the Internet, doubled its core profit in the first half of this year while confirming its 200 million euro sales guidance for 2022.

"European and U.S clients prefer having a global supplier based in Europe rather than in Asia, given the current circumstances. This is helping us," Mauri told Reuters.

He added it was too early to say whether the company will top its annual targets this year but he did not rule out a positive surprise.

"We historically exceed targets....We are working to do that. For 2023 we are forecasting a double digit-growth in revenue."

Reporting by Elvira Pollina Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.