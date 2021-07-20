Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Japan govt says companies targeted by China-backed cyber hacking group

1 minute read

Japan's new Chief of Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato announces new cabinet members at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO, July 20 (Reuters) - Japanese companies were targeted by a cyber hacking group called APT40, government spokesperson Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday, adding "the Chinese government is highly likely" behind the attack.

The comment by Kato comes after the United States and a coalition of allies accused China's Ministry of State Security on Monday of a global cyber hacking campaign. read more

"We are keeping a close eye, with strong concern," Kato told reporters at a regular press briefing.

Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

