Japan to invest up to $500 mln in new advanced chip development company















TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japan will invest up to 70 billion yen ($500 million) in a new semiconductor company led by major Japanese tech firms including Sony Group Corp (6758.T) and NEC Corp (6701.T) that aims to re-establish Japan as a leading maker of advanced chips.

"Semiconductors are going to be a critical component for the development of new leading edge technologies such as AI, digital industries and in healthcare," Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura said at a news briefing.

($1 = 141.6500 yen)

Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Christopher Cushing











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.