Japan investigating possible involvement of pro-Russian group in cyberattack -NHK

Broken Ethernet cable is seen in front of binary code and words "cyber security" in this illustration taken March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Japan is investigating the possible involvement of a group supporting the Russian government in a denial-of-service cyberattack on government websites on Thursday, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The attack temporarily blocked access to websites, including the Digital Agency's e-Gov administrative portal, NHK said.

Reporting by Tim Kelly Editing by Chris Reese

