Japan set to fine Twitter, Meta, Google if they neglect domestic registry -Nikkei
June 20 (Reuters) - The Japanese government is set to levy fines against 48 tech companies including Twitter Inc. (TWTR.N), Facebook- owner Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) and Alphabet Inc's Google (GOOGL.O) for failing to register their headquarters in the country, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.
Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich
