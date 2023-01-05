Japan, US finalising memorandum of understanding on cyber security - Nikkei















TOKYO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Japan and the United States are finalising a memorandum of understanding on cyber security, Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

Japan's trade minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura, is likely to meet U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on Friday in Washington D.C. to reach an agreement, the Nikkei added.

Reporting by Rocky Swift, Writing by Elaine Lies Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky











