1 minute read
Japan's Olympus to sell microscope unit to Bain for $3 billion
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Olympus Corp (7733.T) said on Monday it has agreed to sell its microscope unit to private equity firm Bain Capital for 427.6 billion yen ($3.08 billion) as the Japanese company focuses its resources on medical technology.
($1 = 138.7400 yen)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.