Japan's Olympus to sell microscope unit to Bain for $3 billion

1 minute read

A man sits near the Olympus Corp logo at company headquarters in Tokyo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao/File Photo

TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Olympus Corp (7733.T) said on Monday it has agreed to sell its microscope unit to private equity firm Bain Capital for 427.6 billion yen ($3.08 billion) as the Japanese company focuses its resources on medical technology.

($1 = 138.7400 yen)

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.