Skip to main content

Technology

Japan's Orix to sell software firm Yayoi for more than $1.75 bln -Bloomberg

1 minute read

The logo of Orix Corp is pictured in Tokyo, Japan April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Japanese financial services group Orix Corp (8591.T) is likely to sell software business Yayoi Co for more than 200 billion yen ($1.75 billion), Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Bain Capital, KKR (KKR.N) and Blackstone Inc (BX.N) are among the bidders, it said, adding that the second round of bidding will take place as early as late November.

Orix is aiming to complete the sale by the March end of this financial year, according to the report.

Orix and Bain were not immediately available to comment. Blackstone and KKR declined to comment.

Orix bought Yayoi for over 80 billion yen in 2014.

($1 = 114 yen)

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Makiko Yamazaki; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · October 25, 2021 · 11:27 PM UTC

Facebook invests billions in metaverse efforts as ad business slows

Facebook Inc said on Monday it will start publishing the financial results of its augmented and virtual reality labs as a separate unit, where it is investing billions in its ambitions to build the "metaverse" and as it reported that its main advertising business faces "significant uncertainty."

Technology
Amazon's Staten Island warehouse workers file petition for union election
Technology
Apple likely to face DOJ antitrust suit- The Information
Technology
SK Hynix more upbeat than rivals on rising memory-chip demand
Technology
EU tech rules should curb cloud computing providers, study says