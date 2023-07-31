Japan's W-Scope signs 5-yr supply deal with Samsung SDI, shares surge
TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japan's W-Scope (6619.T) said on Monday it had signed a five-year deal with battery maker Samsung SDI (006400.KS) to supply separators used in lithium-ion batteries, mainly to power electric vehicles (EVs).
The company's shares ended up 8.8% in Tokyo.
Subsidiary W-Scope Chungju Plant (393890.KQ) will supply about 4 billion square metres of separators to Samsung SDI in South Korea, the United States, and other areas, the company said in a statement.
The deal, which runs from 2023 to 2027, has already been factored into the company's earnings for this year, W-Scope added.
