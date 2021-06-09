Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
JBS paid $11 mln in response to ransomware attack

A general view of the JBS USA Worthington pork plant in Minnesota, U.S., October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

JBS USA, subsidiary of Brazilian firm JBS SA (JBSS3.SA), confirmed in a statement on Wednesday the company paid the equivalent of $11 million in ransom in response to a criminal hack against its operations.

The world's largest meat producer canceled shifts at its U.S. and Canadian meat plants last week, after JBS said it was hit with a crippling cyberattack that threatened to disrupt food supply chains and inflate food prices.

