Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

JD.com beats second-quarter sales estimates on online strength

1 minute read

A sign of JD.com is seen at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, in Shanghai, China July 30, 2021. Picture taken July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com Inc on Monday beat analysts' expectations for quarterly revenue, boosted by resilient demand for online shopping triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global brands such as Louis Vuitton owner LVMH expanded partnerships with the company during the quarter, while other brands such as Estee Lauder Cos Inc launched flagship stores on its platform.

The results come amid a crackdown on the tech industry by Chinese regulators, leading to an upheaval in sectors such as e-commerce, gaming, ride-hailing and cryptocurrency. read more

Net revenue at JD.com rose about 26% to 253.8 billion yuan ($39.14 billion) in the second quarter ended June 30. Analysts had expected revenue of 249.27 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Sales in its product segment, which includes online retail, rose over 23% to 219.69 billion yuan.

($1 = 6.4841 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 10:34 AM UTC

Finland's Nokia wins 5G order for three European markets

Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia said on Monday it had won a 5G network order from A1 Telekom Austria Group for operations in Bulgaria, Serbia, and Slovenia.

Technology
A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans
Technology
PayPal launches crypto buying and selling in the UK
Technology
JD.com beats second-quarter sales estimates on online strength
Technology
Synopsys design software uses AI to make chips more power efficient

Synopsys Inc said on Monday one of its customers used artificial intelligence software to get a 26% gain in the power efficiency of a computer chip, a leap that usually has to wait for a new generation of chip manufacturing technology.