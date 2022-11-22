JD.com to cut senior executives salaries by 10-20%















BEIJING, Nov 22 (Reuters) - China's JD.com said on Tuesday it would cut the salaries of its senior managers by 10-20% next year to help pay for an effort to convert more contractors to salaried staff and provide such workers with more insurance protection.

The e-commerce giant made the announcement in an internal letter, that was circulated online and reported by local media. A JD representative confirmed to Reuters that the letter was authentic.

Reporting by Sophie Yu, Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill











