JD.com to pay $220 million in stock to investor Tencent

1 minute read

JD.com sign is seen at the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

June 29 (Reuters) - China's JD.Com Inc (9618.HK) said on Wednesday it will pay its investor Tencent Holdings Inc (0700.HK) $220 million in class A shares over a three-year period for certain services on the latter's WeChat platform.

Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru

