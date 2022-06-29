1 minute read
JD.com to pay $220 million in stock to investor Tencent
June 29 (Reuters) - China's JD.Com Inc (9618.HK) said on Wednesday it will pay its investor Tencent Holdings Inc (0700.HK) $220 million in class A shares over a three-year period for certain services on the latter's WeChat platform.
Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.