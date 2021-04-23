Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Online job marketplace ZipRecruiter Inc has filed to go public through a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange, the company said on Friday.

Founded in 2010, it is a developer of an online marketplace for employers and job seekers and competes with Indeed and Microsoft-owned LinkedIn.

The listing plan will look to cash in on the booming market for new offerings as seen by the robust debuts of gaming firm Roblox Corp (RBLX.N) and South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang Inc .

ZipRecruiter had hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) in December to lead preparations for an IPO.

The Santa Monica, California-based company will trade under the symbol "ZIP" when it goes public, the company said in a regulatory filing.

