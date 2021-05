A sign is pictured outside a Google office near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, U.S., May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Paresh Dave/File Photo

A Texas judge hearing a state antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google ruled on Thursday that the case would not be moved to California.

Google had filed a motion asking for the case to move to California, where it is fighting similar cases. read more

