Jury awards Optis $300 million in second patent trial against Apple

An Apple logo is seen at an Apple store as pre-Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday shopping accelerates at the King of Prussia Mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Makela/Files

Aug 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Friday awarded Optis Wireless Technology LLC and several related companies $300 million in damages after a second patent trial against iPhone maker Apple Inc (AAPL.O).

A jury had previously found that Apple had infringed five Optis wireless standard essential patents and awarded $506 million in damages, but U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Marshall, Texas vacated that award in April and ordered a new trial to determine the amount of damages.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Stephen Nellis Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.