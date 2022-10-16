Kakao says service outage's financial effect expected to be limited















SEOUL, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Kakao Corp (035720.KS), South Korea's dominant chat app operator, said on Monday the financial effect of a widespread service outage was expected to be limited on Kakao and its key units.

A fire at a suburban data centre south of Seoul damaged servers on Saturday, causing an extensive service outage for Kakao's chat app and other affiliated services. read more

Kakao's messenger app Kakao Talk has more than 47 million active users in South Korea and 53 million globally, the company said in a report in August.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill and Tom Hogue











