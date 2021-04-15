Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

TechnologyKKR-backed AppLovin raises $2 bln in U.S. IPO at over $28 bln valuation

Reuters
2 minutes read

Mobile app and gaming company AppLovin Corp (APP.O) said on Thursday it priced its initial public offering at $80 per share, the mid-point of its previously set range, placing the company's valuation at $28.64 billion.

At this price, AppLovin, backed by private equity giant KKR & Co Inc (KKR.N), will raise $2 billion through the IPO.

The Palo Alto, California-based company is the latest player in the mobile gaming industry to list itself on the stock market, as demand for video games surges among consumers staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AppLovin now has over 410 million daily active users on its platform and its apps consist of more than 200 free-to-play mobile games, including Word Connect, Slap Kings and Bingo Story.

The company sold 22.5 million Class A common shares, it said, adding that selling stockholders offered the remaining 2.5 million shares.

The company's shares will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Thursday under the ticker symbol "APP", AppLovin added.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, KKR Capital Markets, LLC, BofA Securities and Citigroup are the lead underwriters for the offering.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 1:20 AM UTCU.S. House committee approves blueprint for Big Tech crackdown

The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee formally approved a report accusing Big Tech companies of buying or crushing smaller firms, Representative David Cicilline's office said in a statement on Thursday.

TechnologyU.S. China hawks seek to cut sales of chip-making tools to Beijing
TechnologyBezos says Amazon needs to do better for employees in last investor letter as CEO
TechnologyMassachusetts regulators seek to revoke Robinhood's license; brokerage sues
TechnologyAmazon tells Indian court - Reuters story is no reason to resume antitrust probe