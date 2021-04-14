Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
KKR-backed pizza platform Slice raises $40 million in latest funding round

The Slice logo in an undated photo. Courtesy Slice/via REUTERS

Slice, an online ordering platform which helps small pizzerias compete with large chains, said on Wednesday it raised $40 million in its latest funding round led by Cross Creek, with participation from two former Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) executives.

01 Advisors' Dick Costolo and Adam Bain, who previously served as Twitter's chief executive and chief operating officers, respectively, joined in the funding round with existing investors KKR & Co Inc (KKR.N), GGV Capital and Primary Ventures.

The new funding follows the $43 million investment led by KKR last year in May.

Slice will use the cash to expand its products and scale its ongoing program, Slice Accelerate, which supports shops with technology and services worth $15,000 each.

"Slice has emerged as the leader in powering these types of small businesses that have been serving our communities for decades," Bain, co-founder of 01 Advisors, said.

Slice's valuation following the deal was not disclosed.

The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee formally approved a report accusing Big Tech companies of buying or crushing smaller firms, Representative David Cicilline's office said in a statement on Thursday.

