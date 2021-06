Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Private-equity firms KKR & Co (KKR.N) and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC are nearing a deal to buy Cloudera Inc (CLDR.N) and take the software company private, the WSJ reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The terms of the deal couldn't be learned, the report said, adding that the company has a market value of nearly $4 billion.

