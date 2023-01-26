KLA forecasts Q3 revenue below estimates















Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. chip toolmaker KLA Corp (KLAC.O) on Thursday forecast third-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates, sending its shares down about 5.3% after market.

The chip manufacturing equipment maker expects third-quarter revenue between $2.2 billion and $2.5 billion, falling short of analysts' expectations of $2.55 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

