Klarna looking to raise new funds at over $40 bln valuation - report

Swedish payments firm Klarna is close to finalizing a new funding round led by SoftBank that could lift the company's valuation to above $40 billion, Business Insider reported citing sources.

Klarna in March raised a new $1 billion private fundraising round, tripling its valuation to $31 billion in less than six months.

The size of the cash injection is not yet finalized but is expected to be around $500 million, according to the report.

A Klarna spokesperson declined to comment.

