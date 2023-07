July 27 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken said on Thursday it was aware of and investigating a "temporary hiccup" affecting funding gateways.

"Deposits and withdrawals may be delayed at this time," Kraken said on its status page, without giving any other details.

