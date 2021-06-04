Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Kremlin says FBI remark that Russia is hacker haven was 'emotional' - RIA

FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 15, 2021. Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS/Files

The Kremlin on Friday described as "emotional" remarks by the head of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that Russia is a haven for hackers, the RIA news agency reported.

FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Wall Street Journal that the agency was investigating about 100 different types of ransomware, many of which traced back to perpetrators in Russia. read more

