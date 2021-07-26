Technology
Language learning app Duolingo raises price range for IPO
July 26 (Reuters) - Language learning app Duolingo Inc said on Monday it had raised the price target range for its initial public offering in the United States to between $95 and $100 each, aiming for a total raise of nearly $511 million at the top end of the range.
The company had previously set the range at $85 to $95 per share.
Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri
