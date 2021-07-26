Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Language learning app Duolingo raises price range for IPO

Woman with her smartphone poses in front of displayed Duolingo logo in this illustration taken, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

July 26 (Reuters) - Language learning app Duolingo Inc said on Monday it had raised the price target range for its initial public offering in the United States to between $95 and $100 each, aiming for a total raise of nearly $511 million at the top end of the range.

The company had previously set the range at $85 to $95 per share.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

