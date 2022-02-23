1 minute read
Lenovo third-quarter profit jumps 62%
SHANGHAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - China's Lenovo Group (0992.HK), the world's biggest maker of personal computers, reported a 62% rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday.
Profit for the quarter ended Dec. 31 jumped to $640 million from $395 million in the same period a year earlier.
Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar
