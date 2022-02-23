Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Lenovo third-quarter profit jumps 62%

1 minute read

The Lenovo logo is seen in this illustration photo January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

SHANGHAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - China's Lenovo Group (0992.HK), the world's biggest maker of personal computers, reported a 62% rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday.

Profit for the quarter ended Dec. 31 jumped to $640 million from $395 million in the same period a year earlier.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters