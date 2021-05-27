Lenovo's Q4 profit growth of 512% beats estimates

The Lenovo logo is seen in this illustration photo January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

China's Lenovo Group (0992.HK), the biggest maker of personal computers, posted on Thursday a better-than-expected rise of 512% in fourth-quarter profit, helped by robust demand from those working from home as COVID-19 curbs persisted.

Profit for the quarter ended March 31 jumped to $260 million, above an average estimate of $204.7 million from seven analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.