Italian defence group Leonardo (LDOF.MI) and U.S. tech giant Microsoft (MSFT.O) have teamed up to boost the digital transformation of Italy's public administration and critical national infrastructure, the two companies said in a statement.

The projects will focus on data protection and the use of advanced cloud technologies and solutions, they added.

