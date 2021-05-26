Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
TechnologyLeonardo, Microsoft team up to help digitalize Italy's public systems, infrastructure

A Microsoft logo is seen on an office building in New York City, U.S. on July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Italian defence group Leonardo (LDOF.MI) and U.S. tech giant Microsoft (MSFT.O) have teamed up to boost the digital transformation of Italy's public administration and critical national infrastructure, the two companies said in a statement.

The projects will focus on data protection and the use of advanced cloud technologies and solutions, they added.

