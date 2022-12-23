LG Display to halt production of liquid crystal display TV panels in South Korea















SEOUL, Dec 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd (034220.KS) said on Friday it plans to halt the production of its liquid-crystal display (LCD) TV panels in South Korea due to intensifying competition.

The Apple Inc (AAPL.O) supplier expects the decision to halt production of LCD TV panels would not have impact on its normal business activities, LG Display said in a regulatory filing.

Reporting by Hyunsu Yim and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Christopher Cushing











