Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

LG Display raises investment at Vietnam factory by $1.4 bln - local govt

1 minute read

A man walks out of the headquarters of LG Display in Seoul, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak/File Photo

HANOI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Vietnam has awarded a licence to South Korea's LG Display (034220.KS) that will see it raise its investment in the northern port city of Haiphong by $1.4 billion, the city's People's Committee said on Tuesday.

The investment will boost the company's OLED display output at the Haiphong factory to 13 million to 14 million units per month, from the current 9.6 million to 10.1 million monthly units, the committee said in a statement.

The additional $1.4 billion will raise the LG Display investment to $4.65 billion.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The additional investment would generate 10,000 new jobs and create export revenue of $6.5 billion a year, the committee said.

Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 11:33 AM UTC

Patreon buys tech recruiting company to speed up creator economy launches

Patreon, a company known for helping content creators sell memberships to fans, has acquired a tech recruiting firm as it readies a hiring push to accelerate the launch of new features and double the total revenue its creators are earning each month, Patreon executives told Reuters.

Technology
S.Korea's parliament passes bill to curb Google, Apple commission dominance
Technology
Chinese teens vent at new gaming limits as investors weigh impact on industry
Technology
Explainer: Why and how China is drastically limiting online gaming for under 18s
Technology
LG Display raises investment at Vietnam factory by $1.4 bln - local govt