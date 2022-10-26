LG Display's Q3 loss is larger than expected on falling demand















SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - South Korean flat-screen maker LG Display Co Ltd (034220.KS) posted on Wednesday its second consecutive quarterly loss, as soaring inflation and a gloomy economic outlook dealt a further blow to lacklustre demand for TVs and smartphones.

The Apple Inc (AAPL.O) supplier posted an operating loss of 759 billion won ($532.13 million) for the quarter from July to September, compared with a profit of 529 billion won in the year-earlier period.

It missed an average forecast of a loss of 474 billion won from 12 analysts polled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

($1=1,426.3300 won)

Reporting by Joyce Lee & Heekyong Yang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Clarence Fernandez











