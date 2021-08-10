LG Elec cuts Q2 operating profit by 21% after GM Bolt EV recall

A man talking on his phone walks past the logo of LG Electronics during Korea Electronics Show 2016 in Seoul, South Korea, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL, Aug 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Electronics Inc (066570.KS) said on Tuesday it has revised down its second quarter operating profit by more than a fifth to reflect a provision for recall costs for General Motor Co's (GM.N) Bolt electric vehicles (EVs).

It said operating profit for the three months to end-June was now 878 billion won ($763.56 million) from a previously announced 1.1 trillion.

LG Electronics has supplied GM with battery modules made with LG Energy Solution's battery cells. In July, GM issued a second recall for nearly 69,000 Chevrolet Bolt EVs worldwide after reports of two fires and will replace defective battery modules as needed. read more

"We will continue to fully cooperate with the joint investigation conducted by GM, LG Electronics and LG Energy Solution and ensure smooth recall process," an official at LG Electronics told Reuters.

Last week, GM said its second-quarter results included $800 million in costs associated with the recall of Bolt EVs. read more

($1 = 1,149.8800 won)

