LG Electronics says it aims to achieve $77 bln in sales by 2030

SEOUL, July 12 (Reuters) - LG Electronics (066570.KS) said on Wednesday it is targetting 100 trillion won ($77 billion) in sales by 2030 and plans some 50 trillion won of investment as the company announced its future strategy.

The South Korean company also said in a regulatory filing it is aiming for an operating profit margin of 7% by 2030.

It plans to pivot to a platform-based service business, grow its vehicle components business and others catering to corporate clients, and enter new markets such as electric vehicle charging and digital healthcare, LG said.

