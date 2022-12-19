LG Energy Solution to invest $3.1 bln in S.Korea battery production
SEOUL, Dec 19 (Reuters) - South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution (373220.KS) said in a statement on Monday it plans to invest 4 trillion won ($3.1 billion) between this year and 2026 to build and expand cylindrical battery production in Ochang, South Korea.
The project is also expected to lead to the hiring of a further 1,800 employees, the company said in a statement.
($1 = 1,298.8400 won)
Reporting by Ju-min Park and Joyce Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.