LG Energy Solution Q4 profit rises threefold, misses forecast















SEOUL, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Battery maker LG Energy Solution (373220.KS) said on Friday its quarterly profit tripled as it ramped up production to address a huge order backlog from automakers rushing to take a bigger bite out of the growing electric vehicle (EV) market.

The South Korean company, which supplies Tesla (TSLA.O), General Motors Co (GM.N) and others, reported operating profit of 237 billion won ($192.92 million) for the October-December period, versus 76 billion won a year earlier.

That compared with an average analyst forecast of 256 billion won compiled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

It missed analysts' estimates because of one-off costs such as energy storage system-related provisions and year-end bonuses.

Revenue for the quarter rose 92% to 8.5 trillion won, LG Energy said in a regulatory filing.

($1 = 1,228.5000 won)

Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger











