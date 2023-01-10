Lightning eMotors flags sales loss due to supply issues from Nikola unit















Jan 10 (Reuters) - Zero emission vehicle manufacturer Lightning eMotors Inc (ZEV.N) said on Tuesday it "lost significant" sales volume in the fourth quarter, citing battery supply issues from a Nikola Corp (NKLA.O) subsidiary.

Lightning expects fourth-quarter revenue to be about $4 million from sales of 31 vehicles and powertrain units, down from the expected range of $13 million to $18 million on sales of 100 to 130 units.

"Romeo Power Systems Inc unexpectedly notified Lightning that it would not honor its commitments to supply battery packs, or to provide further service or support, under its long-term supply agreement with Lightning," the company said.

The company could not be reached for further comments.

Battery pack supplier Romeo Power Systems did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

However, Lightning said it had designed-out Romeo batteries for its newer vehicle platforms. Shares of the company, which has a market cap of $47.9 million, fell 16% in extended trading.

Last year, electric truck maker Nikola struck a $144 million deal to acquire Romeo in a bid to bolster its supply chain.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri











