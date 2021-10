The ticker symbol and trading information for LinkedIn Corp. is displayed on a screen at the post where it is traded, before the start of trading, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) LinkedIn said on Thursday it would pull the plug on its existing professional networking website in China and instead launch a jobs-only version later this year.

The new website, called InJobs, will not include a social feed or the ability to share posts or articles, LinkedIn said.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

