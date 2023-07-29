Listing of Ant Group is unlikely in the short term, state media report

Ant Group booth in Shanghai
A sign of Antchain, the blockchain technology branch under Ant Group, is seen at Ant Group's booth during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Yilei Sun/File Photo

BEIJING, July 29 (Reuters) - A listing of Jack Ma-backed Ant Group (688688.SS) is unlikely in the short term, state media reported on Saturday, citing people close to regulation.

Earlier this month, Ant Group announced a surprise share buyback that valued the fintech giant at $78.54 billion, well below the $315 billion touted in the suspended IPO.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next