Lithuania's Teltonika in semiconductor deal with Taiwan group















RIGA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Lithuanian tech firm Teltonika said on Wednesday it had signed a cooperation agreement with Taiwan's Industrial Technology Institute, giving the Baltic company access to semiconductor manufacturing technologies.

The deal was valued at 14 million euros ($15.2 million), and was supported by a 10 million euro grant from Taiwan's foreign ministry, it said.

($1=0.9223 euro)

Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Riga, editing by Terje Solsvik











