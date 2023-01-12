Logitech announces preliminary third quarter fiscal year 2023 results















ZURICH, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Logitech (LOGN.S) announced on Thursday that its preliminary net sales for the third quarter are between $1.26 billion and $1.27 billion, down 22% compared with the same quarter a year earlier.

The computer peripherals company said its preliminary third quarter GAAP operating income is between $171 million and $176 million, down just under 35%.

Logitech adjusted its 2023 fiscal year outlook to between -15% and -13% sales growth, and between $550 million and $600 million in non-GAAP operating income.

The company had previously provided an outlook of between -8% and -4% sales growth, and between $650 million and $750 million in non-GAAP operating income.

Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by Jacqueline Wong











